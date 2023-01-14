CHS Boys Basketball Team Falls To Richmond In Lawson Tourney Championship

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell to Richmond 76-57 in the Championship game of the Lawson Tournament on Saturday night. The two teams met up in the Lawson Tournament Championship for the second straight year and it was an energetic ballgame from the jump.

Lawson got up 33-18 at the halftime break forcing Chillicothe to play fast and aggressive to try and mount a comeback. The Spartans held onto a double digit lead for the whole second half, but the Hornets kept trimming down the lead and making it feel as if they were going to get it to single digits at any moment.

Jack Gogue, the 6-foot-8-inch senior, led Richmond with 26 points. Eli Steele added 13 points, Trevin Quick had 11, and Gabe Johnson notched 10.

Griff Bonderer led Chillicothe in scoring with 17 points and James Mathew added 12.

The Hornets fall to 8-4 on the season, and are back in action at Penney on Tuesday night at 7:30 pm.

