Lady Hornets Win Lawson Tournament, Reeter Eclipses 1,000 Points For Her Career

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Lawson 52-25 in the Championship game of the 2023 Lawson Basketball Tournament. Late in the first half Jessica Reeter joined her mother and aunt in the 1,000-point club in her illustrious Chillicothe career!

The Lady Hornets jumped out to a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and never looked back. They were able to hold the Cardinals to just 14 points in the first three quarters and 25 for the game. The third straight opponent that Chillicothe has held below 30 points.

Reeter led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 18, Kayanna Cranmer added 10, and Jolie Bonderer notched 7 points in her first game back from injury.

Chillicothe wins the Lawson Tournament for the third straight year and improve to 10-3 on the season. They will be back in action on Tuesday at home against St. Pius X at 7 pm.

