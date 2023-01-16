The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations

10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill.

10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street.

12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on a report of harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Lane. Report to be sent to Prosecutor for possible charges…..

6:05 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, only to find out that they had injured a hand and were badly bleeding. The Officer then lead the subject to the Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Share this: Tweet



