Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday includes several accidents and investigations
10:16 am, Officer responded to the 200 block of N. Washington Street for a counterfeit bill.
10:51 am, Minor vehicle crash reported from 500 block of N. Washington Street.
12:04 pm, Subject calling and then came to PD on a report of harassment in the 1700 block of Rosewood Lane. Report to be sent to Prosecutor for possible charges…..
6:05 pm, Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations, only to find out that they had injured a hand and were badly bleeding. The Officer then lead the subject to the Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.