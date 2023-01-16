Emil Fredrick Yardley 86 of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away at his home under the care of his family on January 11, 2023.

Emil was born on September 23, 1936 to parents Forrest Fredrick and Edith Elizabeth (Kenton) Yardley in Milan, Missouri. Emil graduated from Meadville High School where he played basketball. One of his many highlights was that he had the opportunity to play against the Harlem Globe Trotters. He was a skilled home builder and was a member of the Carpenter’s Union. He built many homes in the Meadville and surrounding areas, as well as helped build the KCI airport.

Emil’s Hobbies are Woodcarving, Fishing, Hunting, Camping, building toys for children, and most of all spending time with his family.

Emil is survived by Daughters ;Debbie Yardley of Chillicothe, MO; Dena Yardley of Derby, KS, Son; Jim Yardley of Kansas City, MO, Brothers; Ronald Yardley (Shirley) of Meadville, MO; George Yardley (Susie) of Savannah, MO, Sisters; Shirley Uralman of Huntington Beach, CA; Tammy Holland, Grandchildren; Brady Yardley(Renee); Anthony Anderson (Jennifer); Abby Laughman; Emily Anderson; Shelby Karem (Brennan); Brodi Howe; Ridge Howe; Jeremy Hoerrmann; Andrea Dennis; Heather Fisher; Lindsey Moss; Ryan Gatson; Jim Yardley Jr.; and Several Nieces and Nephews.

Emil is preceded in death by Parents; Forrest Fredrick Yardley and Edith Elizabeth Yardley, Son; Steve Yardley; 1st Wife Barbara, 2nd Wife Paula, 2 Grandchildren; Braydon Yardley; Melissa Anderson, Daughter; Dana Jean Yardley, Sister Donna Webb.

Memorials in honor of Emil go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital memorials can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601

Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangement’s under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.

