Chillicothe Boys Basketball Grabs Bounce Back Win Over Penney, 79-41

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team took down Penney 79-41 on Tuesday night to get back on the winning track. The Hornets improve to 9-4 on the season with the win.

James Mathew and Landon Winder each tallied 14 points in the victory, Griff Bonderer added 13, and Jackson Trout put in nine.

Chillicothe held Penney to just 16 points in the second half and just two in the fourth quarter. 79 points is the highest scoring output for the Hornets on the season.

They are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip down to Camdenton to face off with the Lakers at 3:50 pm.

Share this: Tweet



