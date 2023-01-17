New Livingston County Most Wanted

A Kansas City Man who is a registered Sex Offender is added to the Livingston County Most Wanted list. Thirty-year-old Kegan S Swartz is wanted for alleged probation violation from an original conviction for Failure to Register as a sex offender. Alleged violations include: Residency, Employment, Association, and Special Conditions – by not paying costs. Bond is set at $20,000.

Swartz is a white male, 30 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515.

Share this: Tweet



