One arrest in the area counties was reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Tuesday.

At about 6:55 pm in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Anthony M Seward of Browning for alleged leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash, making a false report, driving while suspended – 2nd offense, and no seat belt. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

