Chillicothe R-II Hiring, Retirement, and Resignations

Personnel matters were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in an executive session.

The board voted to extend Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers’ contract another year

For the Certified Staff:

Retirements:

Deborah Peery – GRTS Counselor

Ellen Gott – 4th Grade Teacher

Kenneth Estes – Automotive Tech Instructor

Laurinda Davison – MS Library Media Specialist

SUPPORT STAFF:

Hire:

Christin Warren-MS Paraprofessional

Fredrick McBroom-Sub Bus Driver

Resignations/Retirements:

Felicia Hughes-MS Food Service

Krystal Derrickson-CES Food Service

Cherokee Shipley-HS Paraprofessional

EXTRA DUTY:

Hire:

Derek Hussey-Head Baseball Coach

Resignations:

Roman Cranmer-8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach

