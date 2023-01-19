Chillicothe R-II Hiring, Retirement, and Resignations
Personnel matters were handled by the Chillicothe R-II School Board in an executive session.
The board voted to extend Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers’ contract another year
For the Certified Staff:
Retirements:
Deborah Peery – GRTS Counselor
Ellen Gott – 4th Grade Teacher
Kenneth Estes – Automotive Tech Instructor
Laurinda Davison – MS Library Media Specialist
SUPPORT STAFF:
Hire:
Christin Warren-MS Paraprofessional
Fredrick McBroom-Sub Bus Driver
Resignations/Retirements:
Felicia Hughes-MS Food Service
Krystal Derrickson-CES Food Service
Cherokee Shipley-HS Paraprofessional
EXTRA DUTY:
Hire:
Derek Hussey-Head Baseball Coach
Resignations:
Roman Cranmer-8th Grade Boys Basketball Coach