The December Jobs report for the State of Missouri shows a slight increase in unemployment for the month of December. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in December 2022, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.7 percent in November 2022. Looking at the numbers from 2021, the rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 2.8 percent in December 2022.

