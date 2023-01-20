Chillicothe Police for Thursday

One hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

2:26 pm, An individual came to the police department to turn themselves in on Livingston County warrants. The 31-year-old was unable to post the appearance bond and was transferred to Caldwell County Detention Center.

10:47 PM Officers responded to the 1500 block of Calhoun Street for an assault, where a mentally ill, suicidal person had armed themselves with a knife and caused injury to a man attempting intervene. The armed suspect was taken into custody by officers without further incident and was later transported to a medical facility for treatment of mental illness.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

Share this: Tweet



