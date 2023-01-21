CHS Boys Wrestling MEC Meet Results
MEC Boys 2023 Results for Chillicothe
113
Carter Shipers (28-10) placed 1st and scored 30.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Carter Shipers (Chillicothe) 28-10 won by fall over Alexander Zamudio (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 3-9 (Fall 0:51)
- Round 2 – Carter Shipers (Chillicothe) 28-10 won by fall over Cash Dew (Maryville) 22-11 (Fall 2:56)
- Round 3 – Carter Shipers (Chillicothe) 28-10 won by fall over Will Erickson (Cameron) 37-13 (Fall 1:36)
120
Bryce Bergan (5-14) placed 7th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Creighton Cook (Savannah) 27-7 won by fall over Bryce Bergan (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 3:31)
- Round 2 – Dillan Chisam (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 16-2 won by fall over Bryce Bergan (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 1:01)
- Round 3 – Dayn Henderson (Maryville) 24-16 won by fall over Bryce Bergan (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 0:41)
- Consolation Bracket – Jonathan Dozier (Benton) 4-20 won by fall over Bryce Bergan (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 4:51)
- 7th Place Match – Bryce Bergan (Chillicothe) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)
132
Isaiah Myers (4-16) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Noah Gonzalez (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 17-2 won by fall over Isaiah Myers (Chillicothe) 4-16 (Fall 0:23)
- Round 2 – Tristan Flynn (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 13-7 won by fall over Isaiah Myers (Chillicothe) 4-16 (Fall 0:28)
- Round 3 – William Brewer (Cameron) 42-10 won by fall over Isaiah Myers (Chillicothe) 4-16 (Fall 1:11)
- Round 4 – Tucker Turner (Maryville) 27-9 won by fall over Isaiah Myers (Chillicothe) 4-16 (Fall 0:45)
- Round 5 – Deagen Pasley (Savannah) 20-17 won by fall over Isaiah Myers (Chillicothe) 4-16 (Fall 1:47)
138
Caden Kanniainen (9-15) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Marco Dalakishvili (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 10-1 won by fall over Caden Kanniainen (Chillicothe) 9-15 (Fall 0:30)
- Round 2 – Jakob Gray (Cameron) 25-17 won by fall over Caden Kanniainen (Chillicothe) 9-15 (Fall 0:31)
- Round 3 – Grayson Hess (Maryville) 12-21 won by fall over Caden Kanniainen (Chillicothe) 9-15 (Fall 1:16)
144
Morgan Orndorff (5-14) placed 7th and scored 6.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Lincoln LaFave (Savannah) 22-10 won by fall over Morgan Orndorff (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 0:20)
- Round 2 – Ethan Nash (Benton) 28-7 won by fall over Morgan Orndorff (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 0:24)
- Round 3 – Oleg Fedoruk (Maryville) 9-13 won by fall over Morgan Orndorff (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 5:57)
- Consolation Bracket – Joseph Frazier (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 19-6 won by fall over Morgan Orndorff (Chillicothe) 5-14 (Fall 1:16)
- 7th Place Match – Morgan Orndorff (Chillicothe) 5-14 received a bye () (Bye)
150
Elijah Hall (4-8) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Gage Jones (Cameron) 41-7 won by fall over Elijah Hall (Chillicothe) 4-8 (Fall 0:49)
- Round 2 – Ethan Hunter (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 9-9 won by fall over Elijah Hall (Chillicothe) 4-8 (Fall 1:16)
- Round 3 – Elijah Hall (Chillicothe) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)
- Consolation Bracket – Brody Shepherd (Maryville) 6-18 won by fall over Elijah Hall (Chillicothe) 4-8 (Fall 1:50)
- 7th Place Match – Elijah Hall (Chillicothe) 4-8 received a bye () (Bye)
157
Cayden Larson (32-6) placed 2nd and scored 28.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 32-6 won by fall over Braylon Ellis (Savannah) 26-10 (Fall 1:59)
- Round 2 – Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 32-6 won by fall over Xander Brown (Maryville) 10-23 (Fall 0:23)
- Round 4 – Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 32-6 won by fall over Joshua Quintero (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 10-6 (Fall 1:14)
- Round 5 – Kenton Gates (Cameron) 42-5 won by fall over Cayden Larson (Chillicothe) 32-6 (Fall 2:59)
165
Dawson Sutton (21-9) placed 7th and scored 8.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Kaden Lee (Benton) 15-11 won by fall over Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-9 (Fall 4:34)
- Round 2 – Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-9 received a bye () (Bye)
- Round 3 – Jay Greiner (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 32-0 won by fall over Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-9 (Fall 0:28)
- Consolation Bracket – Josiah Morones (Cameron) 30-21 won by fall over Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-9 (Fall 2:27)
- 7th Place Match – Dawson Sutton (Chillicothe) 21-9 received a bye () (Bye)
175
Brody Carins (33-6) placed 3rd and scored 24.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Jackson Rotterman (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 19-1 won by decision over Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 33-6 (Dec 8-3)
- Round 2 – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 33-6 won by fall over Maven Vette (Maryville) 19-17 (Fall 0:56)
- Round 3 – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 33-6 won by fall over Robert Ragland (Savannah) 8-22 (Fall 1:55)
- Round 4 – Jackson Perkins (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 21-2 won by decision over Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 33-6 (Dec 6-5)
- Round 5 – Brody Carins (Chillicothe) 33-6 won by fall over Alec Leazenby (Cameron) 18-14 (Fall 0:34)
190
Brock Miller (25-1) placed 2nd and scored 30.5 team points.
- Round 1 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 25-1 won by fall over Payton Hubbard (Benton) 11-18 (Fall 1:12)
- Round 2 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 25-1 won by major decision over Ty Ward (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 11-12 (MD 14-2)
- Round 3 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 25-1 won by tech fall over Mason Allday (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 20-7 (TF-1.5 2:00 (15-0))
- Round 4 – Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 25-1 won by fall over Nic Eads (Cameron) 27-21 (Fall 1:38)
- Round 5 – Cooper Burnsides (Savannah) 29-4 won by fall over Brock Miller (Chillicothe) 25-1 (Fall 5:32)
215
Dilyn Ulmer (3-4) placed 4th and scored 15.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Dilyn Ulmer (Chillicothe) 3-4 won by fall over Trystan Chadwick (Savannah) 7-15 (Fall 2:41)
- Round 2 – Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 6-1 won by fall over Dilyn Ulmer (Chillicothe) 3-4 (Fall 0:24)
- Round 3 – Jason Blue (Benton) 12-8 won by fall over Dilyn Ulmer (Chillicothe) 3-4 (Fall 3:22)
- Round 4 – Paul Viena (Cameron) 42-6 won by fall over Dilyn Ulmer (Chillicothe) 3-4 (Fall 1:02)
Bo Smith (30-3) placed 1st and scored 34.0 team points.
- Round 1 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 30-3 won by fall over Joel Noellsch (Savannah) 6-14 (Fall 0:26)
- Round 2 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 30-3 won by fall over Brennan Steeby (Cameron) 17-13 (Fall 0:58)
- Round 3 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 30-3 won by fall over Tanner Burch (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 9-6 (Fall 0:38)
- Round 4 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 30-3 won by decision over Kevin Machado (Benton) 25-9 (Dec 1-0)
- Round 5 – Bo Smith (Chillicothe) 30-3 won by decision over Kort Watkins (Maryville) 29-4 (Dec 6-1)