CHS Boys Basketball Falls To Smithville After Big 3rd Q From The Warriors

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team went into the halftime break against Smithville on Monday night with a tied scoreboard 29-29. The Warriors started the second half on a 19-0 run to go up 48-29 and the hole was too big for the Hornets to climb out of.

Chillicothe closed the third quarter on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 12, but the lead was insurmountable. Smithville held on for a 66-49 victory to grab their sixth win in seven games.

The Warriors were led by 17 points from Caleb Donnell and 13 points from Ryker Edwards. Chillicothe was led by 16 from Griff Bonderer and nine from Soljier Allen.

The Hornets fall to 10-5 on the year, but are back in action on Tuesday night at 6:45 pm against Maryville in game two of the Cameron Shootout.

