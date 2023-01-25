December Unemployment Numbers For Local Counties

Unemployment numbers for December are generally lower than in November. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development released the most recent unemployment figures that include…

Looking at the area counties, from lowest to highest…

Chariton…………. 1.5% down from 1.8%

Livingston………. 1.6% down from 1.7%

Daviess…………. 1.9% down from 2.1%

Carroll…………… 2.3% steady from November

Grundy………….. 2.3% down from 2.4%

Caldwell…………. 2.3% down from 2.5%

Sullivan………….. 2.5% steady since October

Linn………………. 2.7% down from 2.9%

The State of Missouri is at 2.3% – down from 2.4. The US unemployment figure is 3.3% – down from 3.4.