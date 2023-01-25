fbpx
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday.

A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries.  State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned.  Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In Linn County at about 4:35 pm, Troopers arrested a Chicago woman.  Twenty-two-year-old Brea C Polk was arrested for alleged no valid license and speeding.  She was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.

