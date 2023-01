The Chillicothe High School Girls Wrestling team traveled to Trenton on Tuesday night and came away with a 15-0 victory in the dual against the Bulldogs.

Trenton (0) vs. Chillicothe (15)

125: Yoo Jung Lee (CHILLICO) over (TRENTON) (For.)

140: Tori Stoner (CHILLICO) over Avery Clark (TRENTON) (Dec 6-3)

190: Keonnia Morgan (CHILLICO) over (TRENTON) (For.)