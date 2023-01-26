Chillicothe Education Foundation Fundraiser

The Chillicothe Education Foundation honored the 2022 Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon nominees and winners Wednesday evening in a Fund Raiser at the home of Ed Milbank. Foundation Chair Ed Douglas says this has been a successful event to support local teachers and schools.

This year’s Beacon Award Winner is Chris Shearer from Field School and the Teacher of the Year is Reed Stevens from GRTS.

Douglas says the foundation also provides mini grants.

The foundation also provides funds to the district to assist with teacher recruitment, building improvements construction and property for the north campus.

Douglas says they expect to be making an announcement soon about a grant and funds for arts.