Hornets Boys Basketball Drops Third Straight In Close Battle With Winnetonka

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team fell 65-56 to Winnetonka on Thursday night. This makes three straight losses for Chillicothe against three very tough opponents.

The Hornets took a one point lead in the mid third quarter 34-33, but the Griffins responded with a 16-2 run to grab a hold of the game. From that point on Chillicothe had to play fast and try to mount a comeback but could not cut the lead to less than six.

Griff Bonderer led the Hornets in scoring with 16 points, Landon Winder added 12, and James Mathew put in 12 as well.

Chillicothe is back in action on Tuesday when they travel to St. Pius X to take on the Warriors at 7 pm.