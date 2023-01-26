Youth Library Offers “Cubelets Club”

Students age 8-11 are invited to join a Cubelets Club at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. The Cubelets Club is an informal group that meets on the last Tuesday of each month at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. Cubelets are small robots that can be combined in many different ways to create different machines.

Those interested are invited to attend a meeting on Tuesday, January 31, to find out more about cubelets and to use them to solve the monthly challenge. This club will meet on the last Tuesday of each month, from January through May.

For more information about this program contact Katie Kerr at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library at 660-646-0563.