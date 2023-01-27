2023 Livingston Co Budget On Tuesday’s Agenda

The final budget hearing for the Livingston County 2023 budget will be Tuesday. The Livingston County Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday, January 31st is the final day for a public hearing before the budget must be filed with the State. Livingston County Commission will have that hearing at 9:30 am in the Commission Room.

Other items on the agendas for the commissioners include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.