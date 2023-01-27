fbpx
2023 Livingston Co Budget On Tuesday’s Agenda

The final budget hearing for the Livingston County 2023 budget will be Tuesday.  The Livingston County Commissioners will meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday, January 31st is the final day for a public hearing before the budget must be filed with the State.  Livingston County Commission will have that hearing at 9:30 am in the Commission Room.

Other items on the agendas for the commissioners include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.  The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

