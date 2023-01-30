Alcohol Compliance Checks – Livingston County

Alcohol Compliance checks were recently conducted in Livingston County with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Deputies and Task Force officials checked 14 locations for compliance, using an 18-year-old who was hired to attempt to purchase alcohol with a legal ID.

Sheriff Steve Cox says they had only one violation. An employee of a business in the 300 block of Park Lane in Chillicothe checked the ID and then supplied the alcoholic beverage. Deputies then made contact with that employee who had miscalculated the minor’s age and issued a citation for the alleged supply of intoxicants to a minor.

Cox says the community should appreciate area businesses and employees for doing things right and holding their end of keeping alcoholic beverages out of the possession of minors and helping to minimize the issues associated with underage possession and consumption of alcohol.