CHS Boys Basketball Comes Back To Beat St. Pius X 46-44

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team battled back from down 28-14 at halftime to take down St. Pius X 46-44 and improve to 2-0 in MEC play on Tuesday night.

The Hornets gave up 17 points to Grant Redd in the first half and stopping him in the second half was the main focus at the halftime break. Coach Cool and company decided to put Griff Bonderer on Redd and bring the help defenders higher on drives. The change in strategy held Redd to just one field goal and four points in the second half.

Chillicothe won the third quarter 19-8 to cut the lead down to three heading into the fourth quarter. Solid defense and huge shot making brought the Hornets all the way back and they led 46-44 with 5.9 seconds remaining. St. Pius had a shot from the top of the key to try to win it but it fell just short and Chilli held on for the victory.

James Mathew and Griff Bonderer each tallied 13 points in the victory. Landon Winder added nine and Soljier Allen put in six.

The Hornets improve to 11-7 on the year and are back in MEC action on Friday night when they host Benton at 7:30 pm.