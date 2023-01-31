R-II Music & Business Departments Receive Gift

The Chillicothe R-II School District Business and Music Department are recipients of just over $180,000 from the late Loraine M Roark of Chillicothe. The funds are presented through the Chillicothe education foundation. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says more than $80,000 is for the GRTS Business Department.

Wiebers says funds for the Music Department will benefit students in all grades.

There are also funds for the Drama Department.

The gift also provides for a $5,000 annual scholarship that will be presented to a student entering music or music education or business or business education.