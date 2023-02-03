Benton Takes Down The Chillicothe Boys 52-39

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team dropped its game to Benton on Friday night 52-39. The Cardinals slowed the game down a ton in the first half and controlled the tempo for most of the ball game.

Benton took a 21-16 lead into the halftime break and Chillicothe came into the second half looking to play more of their tempo. The Hornets tied the game up at 30 early in the fourth quarter, but freshman Lincoln Goodwin responded with nine straight points with two three pointers and an one-one.

The Cardinals closed the game on a 22-9 run to grab their ninth win of the season. Goodwin led the way with 21 points and Denver Domann added 12.

James Mathew led Chillicothe with 18 points and Griff Bonderer put in 16. Chillicothe falls to 11-8 on the season and is back in action on next Friday night at Savannah for another MEC battle.