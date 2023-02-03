fbpx
Cameron Child Injured In Clay County Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Clay County left a two-year-old child with minor injuries.  The crash occurred at about 4:55 pm on I-35 near Liberty.  State Troopers report both vehicles were northbound and entering heavy traffic.  45-year-old Casey McKinley of Lathrop slowed and was struck from behind by 22-year-old Mackenzie M Wyatt of Cameron.  The drivers were not injured, but a child in the Wyatt vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.  The child was properly restrained.

