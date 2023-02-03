Mary Virginia Vantrump, age 99, of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Columbia, with her son and a niece by her side.

She was born at the family home in Bosworth, Missouri, on April 4, 1923, the daughter of Nathaniel William and Nellie (Rucker) Grossman. Virginia grew up on the family farm with her ten siblings.

She attended a country school during her younger years and graduated from Carrollton High School. On June 23, 1944, she married John C. Vantrump in Kansas City, Kansas, and they were later blessed with one son, Michael Allen. Virginia performed secretarial and clerical duties for the following: Superintendent of Carrollton RVII School District, Selective Service in Carroll County, Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Deeds, Carroll County Clerk’s Office, Farm and Home Administration (FHA), Christian Stipp Attorney at Law, and Carroll County Savings and Loan, where she retired in February of 1991, after eighteen years of service. She enjoyed many things in life such as taking pictures, bowling, golf, going to estate sales where she bought antiques for J.C. to restore, playing bingo, crocheting, and flower and vegetable gardening. She looked forward to traveling especially when they went on fishing and camping trips. One of her joys was shopping and the thrill of getting a bargain! Virginia was an avid KC Royals fan and a faithful member of the Carrollton United Methodist Church. She was a very kind, loving, and generous woman who will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Virginia is survived by her son, Michael Allen Vantrump of Scottsdale, Arizona; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel and Nellie Grossman; her beloved husband of sixty-six years, John C. (J.C.) Vantrump; and her ten siblings.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, Missouri.

Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Poese Vatikani officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Carrollton, Missouri.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully suggests the Carrollton United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.