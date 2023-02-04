MoDOT Roadwork

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork plans for the week of February 6th includes pothole patching, bridge maintenance, and culvert replacements around the northwest part of the state.

In the local counties, the scheduled work includes:

Carroll County

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through February.

Grundy County

US 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton through February. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorist through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Gees Creek Bridge, south of Route F, through early April.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May.

Route HH – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 129 to Route 11, Feb. 6

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, north of Route DD, due to deterioration. A start date for the project has not yet been determined.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, just west of Dawn and east of Route DD, through April.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May.