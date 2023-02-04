Only a third of all family businesses have plans to transition the business to another owner. The Missouri Department of Agriculture urges farm families to develop those plans or consider updating existing transition plans. The University of Missouri Extension is offering interactive workshops that will help families to handle several key areas of transition planning.

Farm Families can register to attend the farm succession planning offered by MU Extension Agricultural Business and Policy specialists Wesley Tucker and Rachel Hopkins at no-cost.

A ZOOM program is offered on March 16th, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On-line registration is required and is available here to guarantee your seat. Registration will remain open until all seats are reserved.

In-person programs are also offered at several locations across the state.