Chillicothe’s Weekend Police Report

The report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Friday – Sunday includes 223 calls for service. Officers responded to reports of theft, domestic disturbances, well being checks, and parking complaints.

Friday,

10:07 a.m., Officers took a report of an assault between two juveniles.

11:26 a.m., Officers arrested a 46-year-old Chillicothe man in the 1000 block of Graves Street on a parole absconder warrant. He was transferred to the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Saturday,

09:34 a.m., Officers arrested a 46 year old Chillicothe man who had multiple warrants. The man was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

07:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of East 2nd Street on a report of burglary. Several firearms and ammunition were stolen.

Sunday,

08:51 a.m., Officers took a property damage report where someone had shot his windshield with a gun four times. No suspect has been identified

11:24 a.m., Officers were called to the 500 block of Orchard Street on a report of a man striking a juvenile in the head. During the investigation, Officers took a 27-year-old man from Higginsville and a 46-year-old woman where taken into custody and transported to Jail pending child abuse charges.