Three Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings into area jails for Livingston county are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday:

Chillicothe Police Department arrested 46-year-old Joel Tracy Kellison of Chillicothe for alleged possession of a controlled substance. he was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $20,000 Cash only.

Sunday:

Chillicothe Police booked 27-year-old Steven E Hursman for alleged abuse or neglect of a child. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $7,500 cash only.

Chillicothe Police booked 45-year-old Amy Lynn Hawkins for alleged endangering the welfare of a child. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $5,000.