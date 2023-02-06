fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Three Weekend Arrest By Troopers In The Local Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol over the weekend.

Saturday in Chariton county, Troopers arrested 35-year-old Roland D Foster of Marceline for alleged DWI.  He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.

Sunday at about 2:15 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 32-year-old Noe Lopez-Ramirez of Milan for alleged DWI and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway.  He was processed and released.

Sunday in Grundy County, Troopers arrested 27-year-old Mariah A Grant of Chillicothe at about 8:35 pm for alleged DWI and speeding.  She was processed and released.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: