Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department received 104 calls for service on Monday.

8:51 pm, Officers took a report of property damage in the 400 block of Polk in which vehicle windows has been damaged. Possible suspects were identified and the investigation is underway.

1:54 pm, Officers were advised of a dog in the 1400 block of Cooper Street that was attacking stray animals. Animal control was contacted to handle the issue.

3:38 pm, Officers located a stolen handgun after investigating a storage unit break in. The investigation continues to identify a suspect.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.