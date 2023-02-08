Great Northwest Day At The Capitol

Approximately 200 northwest Missouri residents representing 19 counties, including a delegation of 20 from Livingston County to remind the lawmakers of the importance of the Northwest part of the state. The day began with the introduction on the floor of the House Chamber by Representative Brenda Shields from Buchanan County.

Later in the day the delegation was introduced on the floor of the State Senate. The Livingston County delegation had an opportunity to meet face-to-face with Senator Rusty Black who talked about how this delegation is received.

Throughout the day there were opportunities to make legislative visits with representatives and senators to stress the importance of this region and the impact their decisions will have on the residents that live in Northwest Missouri