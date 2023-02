A contract for work on the water treatment plant is on the agenda for the Trenton City Council. the meeting is Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. Other items on the agenda include – Public comments, a conditional use permit, a board member appointment, council board appointments, bids for scrap metal, discussions on cemetery mowing, surplus property, and marijuana smoking in public.

The council will also consider a loan for a police car and a new airport card reader.