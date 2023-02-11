Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Ninety calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include business checks, parking violations, animal complaints, property damage and funeral escorts.

At about 7:30 am, Officers in the 400 block of Polk arrested a man on two warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance and harassment 1st degree. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center without bond.

11:49 AM Officers took a report of a fraudulent $20 bill being passed at a business in the 300 block of Washington. Investigation is to continue.

5:19 PM Officers were called to the 400 block of Williams Street for a crash involving a 4-wheeler striking a parked car. The driver of the 4-wheeler was transported by EMS for treatment of serious injuries to the head. They also found the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He received several citations and officers are seeking a warrant for DWI persistent offender, to be served when he is released from treatment.