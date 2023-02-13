Gilbert Romesburg Jr. 77, of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on February 11, 2023 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Gilbert was born on August 28, 1945 and raised by his aunt and Uncle Victor and Clara Broughard. Gilbert attended school at Wheeling Gilbert married Pamela King on July 17, 1965 in Chillicothe, Mo. He was a farmer in the Wheeling community.

Gilbert enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Gilbert is survived by Son; Gilbert Romesburg III (Roy) of Wheeling, MO. Daughter; Tammy and Husband Lonnie Toot of Chillicothe, MO. Grandchildren; Dylan Romesburg of Meadville, MO; Christopher Toot and Fiancé Lauren Crawford of Chillicothe, MO; Erin and Husband Phillip Sumner of Chillicothe, MO; Morgan Toot and Fiancé David Boothe of Chillicothe, MO. Great Grandchildren; Jake Romesburg; Parker Toot; Blake Macrander; Emoree Boothe and Several nieces and Nephews.

Gilbert is preceded in death by Parents; Aunt and Uncle Victor and Clara Broughard wife Pamela Romesburg 2 Brothers; 2 Sisters Alice and Georgia Ruth.

Memorials in honor of Gilbert go to Wheeling Cemetery Can be made out to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 North Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601 Online condolence can be made a https://www.heritage-becausewecare.com/

A Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on February 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. And a funeral service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on February 15, 2023 at 1:30p.m.

Arrangements and services under the care of Heritage Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri.