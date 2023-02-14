CHS Lady Hornets Improve To 18-4 With 51-19 Win Over Lafayette

The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team knocked off Lafayette on Tuesday night 51-19 to improve to 18-4 on the season and 3-2 in the MEC.

The Lady Hornets got out to an early lead, taking a 35-12 lead into the halftime locker room. Stingy defense was the story of the night once again for Chillicothe, as they did not allow double digits in any quarter all night and gave up zero points in the fourth.

Jessica Reeter led Chilli with 15 points, Kayanna Cranmer added 13, and Jolie Bonderer put in 11. The trio seems to score in double digits in just about every outing.

The Lady Hornets have won 11 of their last 12 games and are back in action on Thursday at Kirksville at 6 pm.