Hornets Basketball Falls To Lafayette 60-51

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball battled from the opening tip, but could not overcome Lafayette on Tuesday night falling 60-51. The Hornets fall to 11-10 on the season and 2-3 in MEC play.

Lafayette jumped out to a 12-4 lead, but Chillicothe closed the first quarter on a 10-2 run to tie it up at 14 at the end of the first quarter. The Fighting Irish used a 16-11 second quarter to bring a 30-25 lead into halftime.

Lafayette won the second half 30-26 and did a great job of controlling the pace of the game. Camden Bennett led the Irish in scoring with 25 points while going 13/14 from the free-throw line.

Chillicothe was led by Freshman Jaishon White with 18 points, his second highest scoring total of his young Hornets’ career. Griff Bonderer also tallied 11 points for Chilli in the loss.

Chillicothe is back in action on Thursday night at 7:30 pm when they travel to Kirksville to take on the Tigers.