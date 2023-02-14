Marijuana Amendments Approved For Chillicothe

The Chillicothe City Code concerning marijuana was amended at Monday’s City Council meeting. The changes are due to the approval by voters for recreational marijuana. This includes deleting a section of city code, 210.520 – Possession of Marijuana.

City Attorney Robert Cowherd explained the amendments presented.

The revised city code includes prohibiting the use of marijuana in public places, in places where smoking is prohibited, and on city property – including city parks.

The code specifies you must be at least 21 years of age to poses or use marijuana.