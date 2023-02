The annual Salute To Agriculture, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and the Chillicothe FFA is this Friday at the Litton Ag Center. Chamber Director Crystal Narr says the Salute To Ag has taken place for more than a decade.

In addition to lunch, Narr says they will have a Keynote Speaker.

Narr says there is no charge and you do not have to pre-register to attend. Doors will open at 11:30 and they expect to be done by 1:00 pm.