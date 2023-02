Two Brookfield residents were arrested by State Troopers Monday.

At about 6:55 am in Chariton County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Joshua L Munsterman for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.w

At about 1:40 pm, Troopers in Linn County arrested 59-year-old Reginald W Newman for alleged driving while revoked. He was processed and released.