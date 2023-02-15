Public Meetings on the “Northwest Bridge Bundle”

As many as 34 poor-condition bridges in northcentral Missouri will be rehabilitated or replaced beginning in 2024. Most of the bridges are low-volume, carrying 400 or fewer vehicles per day, but there are some higher-traffic bridges included in what they are calling the Northwest Bridge Bundle. On average these bridges are 71 years old.

MoDOT is holding four open house information meetings to discuss the anticipated construction and traffic impacts at each bridge, and a broad overview of the planned schedule. The meetings are a come-and-go style to allow flexibility for area residents. All four meetings will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. the locations include:

Tuesday, March 7 – Keytesville High School

Tuesday, March 14 – Chillicothe High School

Tuesday, March 21 – Milan High School

Tuesday, March 28 – Putnam County High School

The current list includes two bridges in Carroll County, four in Livingston County, five in Linn County, five in Sullivan County and 12 bridges in Chariton County.