Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred six calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include traffic stops, business checks, paper service, dogs running loose, and follow up with numerous investigations.

Officers responded to 500 block of Mohawk Drive on information about a missing juvenile from St. Joseph… The juvenile was recovered and Buchanan County Children’s Division picked the child up from the Law Enforcement Center.

11:38 PM Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the 1100 block of Jackson Street. While in the residence, officers identified two juveniles living in dangerously unsanitary living conditions. An investigation was started and the children were placed with a family member. Charges are pending for both parents for endangering the welfare of the children.