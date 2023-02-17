Hornets Offensive Explosion Leads To 69-47 Senior Night Win Over Marshall

The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team knocked off Marshall on Senior Night on Friday 69-47. The Hornets hit five three pointers in the first quarter, eight in the first half, and 10 for the game. They scored 25 points in the first quarter and 46 in the first half.

All four seniors contributed in a big way to the win on Friday night. Griff Bonderer tallied 21 points with five three pointers. Landon Winder put in 13 and notched three triples. Cayden Potter had four points and controlled the game on defense as usual. Japhet Ojeaga got his first varsity start and playing time of his career and grabbed a rebound in his five minutes.

Junior point guard Jackson Trout also added 16 points on the night.

The Hornets improve to 12-10 on the season and have their final three regular season games of the season on the road next week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.