Chillicothe School Board

The meeting of the Chillicothe R-II school board on Tuesday includes a construction update for the CES expansion project.

The meeting will begin with recognition of students from the Chillicothe Middle School.

The board will be presented the financial report.

The superintendent will talk about refinancing the 2016 bonds used for the CES construction.

Board policy updates will be considered

The board will also consider approval of the full-time “specials teacher” that was discussed at the previous meeting.

A change in date for the March school board meeting will be presented for approval.