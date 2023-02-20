Chillicothe Bball Goes 1-1 At Kirksville; Lady Hornets Win, Hornets Fall

The Chillicothe High School Basketball teams went 1-1 at Kirksville on Monday night. The Lady Hornets took down the Lady Tigers 64-43, and the Hornets fell to the Tigers 57-48.

Jolie Bonderer led Chillicothe with 20 points and Kayanna Cranmer added 18. The Lady Hornets improve to 20-4 on the season with the win.

In the Boys game, Kirksville closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 25-20 lead into halftime. Griff Bonderer had 16 points in the first half for the Hornets. The Tigers won the second half 32-28 to hand Chillicothe its 11th loss of the season dropping the Hornets to 12-11 on the season.

Both teams are in action on Tuesday night at Cameron for a double header with the Girls kicking off the night at 6 pm and the Boys following at around 7:30 pm.