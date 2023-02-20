Grundy County Bridge Projects Start Next Week

Motorists who use Route W in Grundy County will want to plan for road closures beginning next Monday. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced two bridge replacement projects will begin later this month. Route W will close beginning February 27th for the replacement of the Wolf Creek Bridge, located between Route WW and Route 6, and the Hickory Creek Bridge, located between Route WW and Route F.

Crews plan to close Route W at the Wolf Creek Bridge at approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. The bridge will remain closed through the Fourth of July holiday.

The second project will begin when the first is complete. The contractor will close the Hickory Creek Bridge the morning July 10. The contractor is scheduled to have all work completed and Route W reopened in early November.