NMSA Antler Measurement and Swap & Shop

The annual North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance (NMSA) deer antler scoring program will be March 11th at the Elks Lodge in Chillicothe. In this event, certified scorers will be measuring the antlers for local hunters. While this is taking place, NMSA will hold a new event for those who fish and hunt.

NMSA President Steve Shoot says the deer will be scored without cost for all who attend.

While the Deer Rack measurements are taking place, Shoot says a Free Outdoor Swap & Shop will take place.

Up to three tables will be provided at no charge. Those wishing to participate in the Swap & Shop can begin setting up at 8 a.m. The Swap & Shop will be opened to the general public at 9 a.m. and remain open until 5 p.m.