Two DWI arrests are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Sunday.

At about 8:20 am in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 40-year-old Samuel A McKown of Breckenridge for alleged DWI. He was taken to Hedrick Medical Center and released.

At about 10:45 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jacob A Davis of Carrollton for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, and no insurance. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital and released.