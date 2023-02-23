Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes reports of harassment, traffic stops, business checks, and responded to 95 calls for service

7:40 am, Officers contacted the owner of a dog that was reported running loose. The complaint was in the 1300 block of Burnam Road. Officers issued the owner citations for no city license and no current vaccination.

8:15 am, A report of stolen property in the 1000 block of Graves Street was taken by Officers. The investigation continues.

An accident at Bryan and Fair at about 2:45 pm resulted in one driver being cited for disobeying a stop sign. There were no injuries in the two-vehicle accident.