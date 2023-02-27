Assessment Form Deadline Is Wednesday

The deadline to return the assessment forms to the Livingston County Assessor’s office is This Wednesday, March 1st. Assessor Steve Ripley says forms received after March 1st may be subject to penalties.

You can file either electronically or on paper. Paper forms can be mailed or dropped off at the Assessor’s office. If you plan to file online, you have only one opportunity, so Ripley says to make sure you have everything on the form and have marked out anything that is sold.

If you have questions, Ripley asks that you double-check the instructions first otherwise call the Assessor’s office at 660-646-8000, option 2.

If you do not receive an assessment form, contact the Assessor’s office. If you are new to the county, it is your responsibility to contact the Assessor’s office before the deadline.